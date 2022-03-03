See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD

Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Yeshiva University & Montefiore Medical Center)

Dr. Zameni works at Main Street OB/Gyn in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zameni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Street OB/Gyn
    10875 Main St Ste 210, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 218-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1609147115
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Yeshiva University & Montefiore Medical Center)
    Internship
    • Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zameni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zameni has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zameni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zameni works at Main Street OB/Gyn in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Zameni’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zameni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zameni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zameni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zameni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

