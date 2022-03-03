Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zameni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD
Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Yeshiva University & Montefiore Medical Center)
Dr. Zameni works at
Dr. Zameni's Office Locations
-
1
Main Street OB/Gyn10875 Main St Ste 210, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 218-2403Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zameni?
Great doctor, great location, nice office and friendly staff. This was my first visit but I will definitely be a regular patient from now on.
About Dr. Mitra Zameni, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1609147115
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Yeshiva University & Montefiore Medical Center)
- Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zameni has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zameni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zameni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zameni works at
Dr. Zameni speaks Persian and Persian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zameni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zameni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zameni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zameni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.