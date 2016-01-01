Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimmyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD
Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hokkaido U Sch Med.
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4200
Mitsugu Shimmyo MD PC345 E 37th St Rm 203, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 867-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1902996846
Education & Certifications
- Flower Fifth Ave Metro
- Army Hosp/City Hosp-Elmhurs
- Hokkaido U Sch Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shimmyo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimmyo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimmyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimmyo has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Color Blindness and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimmyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shimmyo speaks Japanese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimmyo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimmyo.
