Overview of Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD

Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hokkaido U Sch Med.



Dr. Shimmyo works at THE NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Color Blindness and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.