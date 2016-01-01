Overview of Dr. Mitul Dave, MD

Dr. Mitul Dave, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University.



Dr. Dave works at Primary Health & Wellness Centerllc in Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.