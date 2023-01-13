Overview of Dr. Mitul Gandhi, MD

Dr. Mitul Gandhi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Gainesville, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA, Warrenton, VA and Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.