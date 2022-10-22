Dr. Mitul Kanzaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanzaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitul Kanzaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitul Kanzaria, MD
Dr. Mitul Kanzaria, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albany Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Kanzaria works at
Dr. Kanzaria's Office Locations
Rwjpe Cardio MD1200 US Highway 22 Ste 16, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 705-6029
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kanzaria is a personable and knowledgeable doctor. He is a pleasure to deal with.
About Dr. Mitul Kanzaria, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Albany Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kanzaria works at
