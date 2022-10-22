Overview of Dr. Mitul Kanzaria, MD

Dr. Mitul Kanzaria, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albany Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Kanzaria works at CardioMD, LLC in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.