Dr. Mitul Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitul Patel, MD
Dr. Mitul Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Kidney Care of Louisiana201 4th St Ste 5A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 483-1961
Hospital Affiliations
- Avoyelles Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is an awesome dr! He cares about his patients, he listens, and he doesn’t rush when you are under his care. I appreciated his kindness when my daughter was in the hospital, making sure I understood what her condition was, and what her care was going too be.
About Dr. Mitul Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1215233192
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Westlake Hospital
- Ross University
- Nephrology
