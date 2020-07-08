Overview

Dr. Mitzi Groves, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stanley, KS. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Groves works at College Park Family Care - Stanley in Stanley, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.