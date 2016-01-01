Dr. Kawasaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizin Kawasaki, MD
Overview of Dr. Mizin Kawasaki, MD
Dr. Mizin Kawasaki, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kawasaki's Office Locations
North Oaks Pediatric Medical Associates425 Haaland Dr Ste 104, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 494-1948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mizin Kawasaki, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawasaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawasaki.
