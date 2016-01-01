See All Psychiatrists in Punta Gorda, FL
Dr. Mizyl Damayo, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Punta Gorda, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mizyl Damayo, MD

Dr. Mizyl Damayo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Matias H Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine Inc / Southwestern University and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Damayo works at Paradise Behavioral Health in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol Withdrawal, Anxiety and Opioid Withdrawal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Damayo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paradise Behavioral Health
    25097 Olympia Ave Ste 205, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 347-8341
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Anxiety
Opioid Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal
Anxiety
Opioid Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Opioid Substitution Therapy Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dr. Mizyl Damayo, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518057264
    Education & Certifications

    • West Virginia University Charleston Division
    • Matias H Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine Inc / Southwestern University
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mizyl Damayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damayo works at Paradise Behavioral Health in Punta Gorda, FL. View the full address on Dr. Damayo’s profile.

    Dr. Damayo has seen patients for Alcohol Withdrawal, Anxiety and Opioid Withdrawal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Damayo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.