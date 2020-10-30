Overview

Dr. M'Liss Hogan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Baptist and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Hogan works at M'liss Hogan, M.D. in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.