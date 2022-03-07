Dr. Cale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mo Cale, MD
Overview
Dr. Mo Cale, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Bowman & Hampsey Mds PA3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 303, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 725-6110
Innovative Medical Practice of New York PC275 Battery St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (415) 429-6977Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Walgreens #3808901 22nd Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 310-0925
Medexpress Urgent Care - Seffner801 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Seffner, FL 33584 Directions (813) 684-4424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff were exceptional! I highly recommend Dr. Cale
About Dr. Mo Cale, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1447513296
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cale accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cale speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.