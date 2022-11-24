Overview of Dr. Moacir Schnapp, MD

Dr. Moacir Schnapp, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Schnapp works at Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.