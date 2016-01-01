Dr. Behairy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moataz Behairy, MD
Overview of Dr. Moataz Behairy, MD
Dr. Moataz Behairy, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Burlington, VT.
Dr. Behairy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Behairy's Office Locations
-
1
Fletcher Allen Health Care Urology111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-5917
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behairy?
About Dr. Moataz Behairy, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1801215868
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behairy works at
Dr. Behairy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behairy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behairy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behairy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.