Dr. Moataz Behairy, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Dr. Moataz Behairy, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Burlington, VT. 

Dr. Behairy works at University Of Vermont Health Network in Burlington, VT with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Behairy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fletcher Allen Health Care Urology
    111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (802) 847-0000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Baptist Hospital of Miami
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-5917

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization

About Dr. Moataz Behairy, MD

  • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
  • English
  • 1801215868
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

