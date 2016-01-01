Dr. Moath Hamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moath Hamed, MD
Overview of Dr. Moath Hamed, MD
Dr. Moath Hamed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Hamed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hamed's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue Suite 4A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Kings Highway3417 Kings Highway Floor 2nd, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions
-
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th Street Suite Kp6, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamed?
About Dr. Moath Hamed, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1245659390
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamed accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamed works at
Dr. Hamed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.