Dr. Mobeen Mazhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mobeen Mazhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mobeen Mazhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Mazhar works at
Locations
-
1
Mobeen Mazhar10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3649
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazhar?
Dr Mazhar is a fantastic cardiologist. He has saved my wife’s life twice! I would highly recommend him. He truly cares for his patients!
About Dr. Mobeen Mazhar, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1689768277
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazhar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazhar works at
Dr. Mazhar has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.