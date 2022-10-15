Overview

Dr. Mobeen Mazhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Mazhar works at North Houston Cardiology Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.