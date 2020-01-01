Dr. Mobolaji Opeola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opeola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mobolaji Opeola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mobolaji Opeola, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Opeola works at
Westover Hills Dermatology9018 Culebra Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (830) 276-2600
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I had sun/age spots on my back that were misdiagnosed & scalp condition I caught from the gym. After much aggravation an Urgent Care Physician’s Assistant referred me to Dr. Opeola to make certain the condition had healed. Problem solved. I was treated with respect and listened to while I was explaining the symptoms. I was reassured that my scalp was recovering. I went back to have some spots removed. The wait was not long and the staff was friendly & efficient. I would recommend her.
- Dermatology
- English
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
