Dr. Mobusher Mahmud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mobusher Mahmud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Hocking Valley Community Hospital and Mount Carmel East.
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists LLC618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 101, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 475-0502
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was skeptical at first being recent qamar patient and all, i was nervous about having a new cardiologist. He has a great personality and sense of humor. His medical assistant is great too. She has handled all of my questions and problems prompltyly. Its safe to say im quite pleased with my cardiologist team.
About Dr. Mobusher Mahmud, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1558466227
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- King Edward Med Coll
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
