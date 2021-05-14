Dr. Modhi Gude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Modhi Gude, MD
Overview
Dr. Modhi Gude, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Andhra Univ
Dr. Gude works at
Locations
Access Endocrine Thyroid and Diabetes Center6001 NW 120th Ct Ste 6, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 Directions (405) 681-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Gude. He listens carefully to complaints, concerns, and symptoms. He explains possible diagnoses and the process to narrow down to what needs treatment. He shows graphs of lab results over time to track the effects of treatment. The staff members are compassionate and efficient. All of them demonstrate that they care for their patients.
About Dr. Modhi Gude, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1346272523
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Univ
- St Clare's Hosp-Nyu Sch Med
- King George Hosp
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gude has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gude accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gude works at
Dr. Gude has seen patients for Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Thyroiditis and Hashimoto's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Gude. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gude.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.