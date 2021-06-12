Overview

Dr. Modupe Aiyegbusi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps



Dr. Aiyegbusi works at Aiyegbusi & Braimah Medical Corporation in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.