Overview of Dr. Modupe Sokunbi, MD

Dr. Modupe Sokunbi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sokunbi works at Nacogdoches Pediatrics in Nacogdoches, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.