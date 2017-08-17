Dr. Modupe Sokunbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokunbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Modupe Sokunbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Modupe Sokunbi, MD
Dr. Modupe Sokunbi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sokunbi's Office Locations
Nacogdoches Pediatrics626 Russell Blvd Ste A, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 552-7216
Nacogdoches Cancer Care Associates4920 NE Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 569-9481
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR. SOKUNBI IS TOP NOTCH, AND HER STAFF ARE ALL SO FRIENDLY. HAD MY BABY AT NMC AND FROM FIRST CONSULTATION BEFORE BABY WAS BORN UP TILL 1 MONTH AFTER I LEFT NACOGDOCHES DR SOKUNBI WAS ALWAYS THERE FOR BABY NATHAN. PLUS THE MANY PECKS. SHE ALWAYS HAD SOMETHING NICE TO GO FOR BABY. I'LL DO DOCTOR SOKUNBO TILL BABY BECOMES YOUNG MAN . NO LONGER NEEDS A PEAD
About Dr. Modupe Sokunbi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokunbi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokunbi accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokunbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokunbi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokunbi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokunbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokunbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.