Dr. Moe Zafarani, DO

Cardiology
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moe Zafarani, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh.

Dr. Zafarani works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  MDLive
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 (800) 400-6354

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Tilt Table Testing
Sinus Bradycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Tilt Table Testing

Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

About Dr. Moe Zafarani, DO

Cardiology
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1548582547
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zafarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zafarani has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafarani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Zafarani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafarani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafarani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafarani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

