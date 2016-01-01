Dr. Zafarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moe Zafarani, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moe Zafarani, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh.
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
- Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zafarani has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafarani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
