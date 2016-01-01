Dr. Moeed Azam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moeed Azam, MD
Overview of Dr. Moeed Azam, MD
Dr. Moeed Azam, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med, Anesthesiology Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Internal Medicine
They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Azam's Office Locations
- 1 2415 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2474
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
View All Accepted Carriers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azam?
About Dr. Moeed Azam, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Urdu
- 1053307371
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med, Anesthesiology Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azam accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azam speaks Urdu.
Dr. Azam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.