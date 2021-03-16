Overview

Dr. Moeen Abedin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Abedin works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.