Dr. Moethu Win, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Win is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moethu Win, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moethu Win, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They completed their fellowship with Elmhurst Hospital Center
Dr. Win works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Heart Institute6833 Medical View Ln, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 780-6687Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Plant City Office101 Southern Oaks Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 704-4218Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Lakeland Counseling LLC3221 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (708) 216-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Dade City
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Win?
About Dr. Moethu Win, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Burmese
- 1063525285
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Long Island College Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Win has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Win accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Win has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Win works at
Dr. Win has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Unstable Angina and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Win on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Win speaks Burmese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Win. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Win.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Win, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Win appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.