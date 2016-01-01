Overview of Dr. Fiyin Sokoya, MD

Dr. Fiyin Sokoya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Sokoya works at Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Roswell, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.