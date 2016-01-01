See All Otolaryngologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Fiyin Sokoya, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fiyin Sokoya, MD

Dr. Fiyin Sokoya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Sokoya works at Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Roswell, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sokoya's Office Locations

    Banner Alzheimer's Institute
    3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-1000
    1360 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 201B, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-3361
    Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
    3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-3361
    Andrew Diamond MD
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3900, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-3361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Carotid Ultrasound
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Carotid Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fiyin Sokoya, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255774998
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sokoya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sokoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sokoya has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sokoya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokoya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

