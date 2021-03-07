Overview

Dr. Mogin Antoine, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York University Dept Of Pain Medicine



Dr. Antoine works at Sunshine Pain Management Medical Center in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.