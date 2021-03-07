See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Mogin Antoine, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mogin Antoine, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York University Dept Of Pain Medicine

Dr. Antoine works at Sunshine Pain Management Medical Center in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunshine Pain Management Medical Center
    1190 NW 95th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 836-1421
  2. 2
    Sunshine Pain Management Medical Center
    900 NE 125th St, North Miami, FL 33161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 836-1421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Antoine?

    Mar 07, 2021
    I've been in Dr. Antoine's care for pain management for several years. My visits with him, whether via telemed or in person, are always friendly and congenial. He is very patient and perfessional. Dr. Antoine listens in a caring manner and always addresses issues or questions I may have. Under his care I'm able to use my body without pain or distress. Having been recommended by my primary Dr., I highly recommend him as well to any one who needs expert pain management care.
    B. Barnes — Mar 07, 2021
    About Dr. Mogin Antoine, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639135601
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Dept Of Pain Medicine
    Internship
    • Columbia University Harlem Hospital Center
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mogin Antoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antoine has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antoine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.