Dr. Mohab Hanna, MD
Dr. Mohab Hanna, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Medpsych Associates of New Jersey LLC545 Island Rd Ste 2B, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 995-1004
Dr. Hanna is thoughtful in his continual assessment of your child. He approaches medication very carefully. Most of all, his priority is YOUR CHILD, not the parent or school, and he gladly partners with all for the sake of your child.
- 26 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
