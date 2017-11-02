Dr. Mohamad Abouzeid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouzeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Abouzeid, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Abouzeid, MD
Dr. Mohamad Abouzeid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Abouzeid works at
Dr. Abouzeid's Office Locations
-
1
Harbor View Medical Services P.c.70 N Country Rd Ste 102, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 938-6999
-
2
Mather Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 686-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abouzeid?
Knowledgeable,professional,courteous. Best surgeon that one can be so blessed to have! I would highly recommend dr. Mohamad Abouzeid and his staff to family and friends.
About Dr. Mohamad Abouzeid, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1144464421
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abouzeid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abouzeid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abouzeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abouzeid works at
Dr. Abouzeid has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abouzeid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abouzeid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abouzeid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abouzeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abouzeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.