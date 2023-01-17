Dr. Alhakim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamad Alhakim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Alhakim, MD
Dr. Mohamad Alhakim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Alhakim's Office Locations
A Bahjat Shahbandar MD PC1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 105, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 509-5600
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 577-9700
Beaumont Family Medicine Center44250 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 964-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Alkahim by a neurosurgeon who felt my bilateral foot numbness and pain were NOT related to spinal stenosis, but instead a neurological problem. Dr Alkahim was kind, methodical, caring, and reassuring. He ran varied tests to find the cause of all my symptoms. Jessica O, the PA always calls you back and never makes you feel that you’re bothering her. I found the office was very efficient and also helpful. Chrystal is a real asset to the practice. A big thank you to Dr Alkahim??
About Dr. Mohamad Alhakim, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306837018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alhakim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alhakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alhakim has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alhakim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alhakim speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhakim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhakim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.