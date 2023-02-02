Overview of Dr. Mohamad Al-Rifai, MD

Dr. Mohamad Al-Rifai, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Rifai works at Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders in Sherman, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX, McKinney, TX, Richardson, TX and Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.