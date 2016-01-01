See All Cardiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli, MD

Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Alkhouli works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alkhouli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Heart Disease, Susceptibility to, 1 Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkhouli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alkhouli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alkhouli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alkhouli works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Alkhouli’s profile.

    Dr. Alkhouli has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkhouli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alkhouli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkhouli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkhouli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkhouli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

