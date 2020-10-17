Overview of Dr. Mohamad Alkul, MD

Dr. Mohamad Alkul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Alkul works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.