Dr. Mohamad Allaf, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-7710Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Urology Clinic At the John Hopkins Outpatient Center601 N Caroline St Fl 4, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was fortunate to see Dr Patrick Walsh after my 4+4 biopsy. After a consultation, Dr Walsh recommended prostatectomy by Dr Allaf. I was lucky to show post surgery pathology at 3+4. The Johns Hopkins staff was exceptional from start to finish. I’m 3 weeks out of surgery and recovering. I’m 2 hours from Hopkins but all questions I pose post surgery are immediately answered.
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Johns Hopkins University
- Urology
Dr. Allaf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allaf speaks Arabic.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Allaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allaf.
