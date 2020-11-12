See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in San Angelo, TX
Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.8 (11)
Map Pin Small San Angelo, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD

Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.

Dr. Ayass works at Ayass Lung Clinic in San Angelo, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ayass Lung Clinic Pllc
    3021 Green Meadow Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 223-1800
  2. 2
    Ayass Lab
    8501 Wade Blvd Ste 750, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 668-6005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shannon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 12, 2020
    Dr. Ayass' blood screening revealed that I had a recent heart issue and follow up with cardiologist revealed 2 seriously blocked arteries. Stent placed in most severely blocked and "widow maker" cleared. Dr. Ayass' saved my life.
    Dennis W. — Nov 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD
    About Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821036559
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • C.U. Shah Medical College
