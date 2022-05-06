Overview

Dr. Mohamad Azzam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Azzam works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.