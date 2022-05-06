Dr. Mohamad Azzam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Azzam, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Azzam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-3958Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advance Pain Management220 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 930-9001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azzam is passionate about his field. He is compassionate, listens, follows up, gives you your true options and I can tell you that APM has changed my life. Rachel Thompson, NP, is the same way as Dr. Azzam. The staff is AWESOME!
About Dr. Mohamad Azzam, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azzam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azzam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azzam has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azzam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azzam speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.