Overview of Dr. Mohamad Bazzi, MD

Dr. Mohamad Bazzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Bazzi works at Celestial Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.