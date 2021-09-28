See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD

Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Bydon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bydon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Neuro
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurostimulation
Neurosurgical Procedures
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures
Neurostimulation
Neurosurgical Procedures
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bydon?

    Sep 28, 2021
    Dr. Bydon is one of the most compassionate doctors I’ve ever seen. His ability to connect with the patient is incredible. His surgical talents are exceptional and the Mayo Clinic is world class.
    Sherrie Mc… — Sep 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bydon to family and friends

    Dr. Bydon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bydon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD.

    About Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871766022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hokpins Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bydon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bydon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bydon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bydon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Bydon’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bydon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bydon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bydon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bydon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.