Dr. Mohamad Chaaban, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Chaaban, MD
Dr. Mohamad Chaaban, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Chaaban works at
Dr. Chaaban's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0237Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician. Very knowledgeable and caring. I would highly recommend Dr. Chaaban to my friends and family.
About Dr. Mohamad Chaaban, MD
- Neurological Skull Base Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760691299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaaban has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaaban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaaban works at
Dr. Chaaban has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaaban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaaban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaaban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaaban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaaban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.