Dr. Mohamad El-Baba, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohamad El-Baba, MD

Dr. Mohamad El-Baba, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. El-Baba works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners General Pediatrics at Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in North Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. El-Baba's Office Locations

    Cohen Children's M.C. General Pediatrics at Garden City
    877 Stewart Ave Ste 33, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 745-5621
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners General Pediatrics at North Babylon
    990 Deer Park Ave, North Babylon, NY 11703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-2325

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2017
    I've been a patient of Dr. El-Baba's for years. He's an amazing clinician and is extremely personable. I honestly trust his opinion more than anyone else's. I could not recommend him more highly!
    Sal K. in Brookville — Nov 16, 2017
    About Dr. Mohamad El-Baba, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558446096
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad El-Baba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Baba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Baba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Baba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Baba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Baba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Baba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Baba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

