Dr. Mohamad El Kassem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamad El Kassem, MD
Dr. Mohamad El Kassem, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami School of Medicine
They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El Kassem's Office Locations
10000 W Sample Rd # A, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Directions
(954) 798-7114
Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, caring doctor.
About Dr. Mohamad El Kassem, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic
- 1699009761
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- United Health Services - Wilson Hospital Division
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
