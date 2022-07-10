Dr. Mohamad Ezzeldin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezzeldin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Ezzeldin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Ezzeldin, MD
Dr. Mohamad Ezzeldin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Cairo University Faculty of Medicine - Egypt and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Ezzeldin works at
Dr. Ezzeldin's Office Locations
-
1
Kingwood22999 Highway 59 N Ste 405, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 571-7508
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ezzeldin?
Dr Ezzeldin is a wonderful Doctor, who listens to my concerns, is respectful, genuine and empathetic. He preformed an angiogram for me last year and has followed my case closely. I trust him explicitly and would choose him should I need any further procedures. The only complaint I have is that he isn’t receptive to filling out any paperwork for insurance, return to driving etc… but, He is 5 ?? STAR in my book and I highly recommend him! He will figure out what’s going on and get a treatment plan set out for you, along with his amazing team !!!! Thank you Dr. Ezzeldin!!!
About Dr. Mohamad Ezzeldin, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1336436377
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center | Rush University Medical Center - Illinois | St. Vincent Medical Center - Ohio
- Alhada Armed Forces Hospital - Saudi Arabia | University of Texas Medical Branch/MD Anderson - Houston, TX
- Alhada Armed Forces Hospital - Saudi Arabia | Monmouth Medical Center - New Jersey
- Cairo University Faculty of Medicine - Egypt
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezzeldin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezzeldin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezzeldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezzeldin works at
Dr. Ezzeldin has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezzeldin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ezzeldin speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezzeldin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezzeldin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezzeldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezzeldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.