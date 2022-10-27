See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (194)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Irani works at Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago
    30 Tower Ct Ste F, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 662-1818
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago
    820 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste 118, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 662-1818
  3. 3
    Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago
    4920 N Central Ave Ste 2C, Chicago, IL 60630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 662-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysteroscopy
In Vitro Fertilization
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Hysteroscopy
In Vitro Fertilization
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transvaginal Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 194 ratings
    Patient Ratings (194)
    5 Star
    (190)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Irani?

    Oct 27, 2022
    He take the necessary time to explain you the process! He is pending with the results! He help me through my hole journey! The staff very kind and friendly!
    Nadya — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Irani to family and friends

    Dr. Irani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Irani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD.

    About Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154602670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irani has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    194 patients have reviewed Dr. Irani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.