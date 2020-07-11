Dr. Kabbani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamad Kabbani, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Kabbani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Kabbani works at
Locations
Beaumont Pediatric Gastroenterology- Dearborn18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 205, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 438-7880
Beaumont Kabbani Cardiology Canton2050 N Haggerty Rd Ste 200, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 446-9705
Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 436-2898
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
DMy mother sees Dr. Kabbani, he listens, he talks to be understood and is friendly. We started with Dr. Kabanni with my dad. He has since passed away. I would highly recommend Dr. Kabbani.
About Dr. Mohamad Kabbani, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabbani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabbani works at
Dr. Kabbani has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabbani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kabbani speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabbani.
