Overview

Dr. Mohamad Kabbani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Kabbani works at Oakwood Gastroenterology in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.