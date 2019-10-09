Overview

Dr. Mohamad Kalou, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Kalou works at Mountaineer Family Medicine in Charleston, WV with other offices in Nitro, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.