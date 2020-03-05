See All Psychiatrists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (15)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD

Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Karami-Sichani works at Arizona Advanced Health Services in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karami-Sichani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Advanced Health Services
    2058 S Dobson Rd Ste 2, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 993-3710
  2. 2
    Arizona Advanced Health Services
    2222 S Dobson Rd Ste 300, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 993-3710
  3. 3
    Arizona Advanced Health Services
    8952 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 209, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 993-3710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompPsych
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Managed Healthcare Northwest
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 05, 2020
    i will not understand any negative reviews on this amazing Dr?? He is the BEST
    — Mar 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD
    About Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568660660
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

