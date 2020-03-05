Overview of Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD

Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Karami-Sichani works at Arizona Advanced Health Services in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.