Dr. Mohamad Kassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Kassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Kassar, MD
Dr. Mohamad Kassar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kassar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kassar's Office Locations
-
1
Shruti Singh1001 CALUMET AVE, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 924-8178
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassar?
came in to review tests
About Dr. Mohamad Kassar, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1063691830
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassar works at
Dr. Kassar has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassar speaks Arabic and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.