Overview of Dr. Mohamad Kassar, MD

Dr. Mohamad Kassar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kassar works at Northwest Cancer Center in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.