Dr. Mohamad Khaled, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaled is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Khaled, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Khaled, MD
Dr. Mohamad Khaled, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Khaled works at
Dr. Khaled's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1003, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khaled?
Dr Khaled has treated me with the upmost respect. He takes the time to answer all of my questions in a clear and precise manor. He met with me twice to make sure I understand and am comfortable with the upcoming procedure. I trust his judgment
About Dr. Mohamad Khaled, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1285825604
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Ain Shams University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaled has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaled accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaled has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaled works at
Dr. Khaled has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaled on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khaled speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaled. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaled.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaled, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaled appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.