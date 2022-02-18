Dr. Mohamad Mahayni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahayni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Mahayni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohamad Mahayni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Damscus University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Haskell Regional Hospital, Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Stilwell Memorial Hospital and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Muskogee Cardiovascular Center3701 W Broadway St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-2700
Muskogee Cardiovascular Center3502 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-2700
- Haskell Regional Hospital
- Northeastern Health System
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Stilwell Memorial Hospital
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Been a patient for six years. I would give a "6", but the system stops at 5. No question about referring Doc Mahayni, I already have. He is without question, an outstanding doctor, with my well- being his top concern, and gives me his undivided attention during my appointment
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Texas Tech University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Damscus University, School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
