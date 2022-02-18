Overview

Dr. Mohamad Mahayni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Damscus University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Haskell Regional Hospital, Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Stilwell Memorial Hospital and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



Dr. Mahayni works at Muskogee Cardiovascular Center, Muskogee, Ok in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.