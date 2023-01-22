Overview of Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD

Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Parva works at Dr. Aaron Bleznak, MD in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.