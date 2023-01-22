Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD
Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Parva's Office Locations
Obgyn Associates of Tidewater Inc880 Kempsville Rd Ste 2200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-6350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Group for Women250 W Brambleton Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 466-6350
Obgyn Assoc of Tidewater300 Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 466-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very pleasant and concerned! Explained everything so you could understand and ask questions!!
About Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lakenau Hosp
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Saba University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parva accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parva has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Parva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.