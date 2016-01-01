Dr. Mohamad Al Sibae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Sibae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Al Sibae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Al Sibae, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Al Sibae works at
Locations
John Kitzmiller3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 248, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohamad Al Sibae, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1326230038
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
